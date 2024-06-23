Bigg Boss OTT 3 June 22 Update: Sai Ketan Rao thinks Sana Makbul is fake; Says THIS in confession room

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started and what is this controversial reality show without some daily fights, jealousy, backstabbing, and whatnot? Today was the first day of the contestants in the house and the fights have already started. Besides arguments, a few contestants have also started forming their perceptions about others. Sai Ketan Rao, actor best known for his role in Imlie thinks Sana Makbul is fake. Read on to know why he thinks so.

Sai Ketan Rao thinks Sana Makbul is fake

On the morning of the first day, as the contestants get ready for the day, Bigg Boss calls them to gather. Then one by one, they visit the confession room where almost everyone gets a mobile phone each. On Sai Ketan Rao's turn, the actor tells Bigg Boss he is trying to adjust in the house. One being asked if he got along with anyone, he says, "Koushish kar raha hu main logon se milne, baat karne."

Then he adds, "Mujhe lagta hain Sana Makbul fake hain, bohot restricted lagti hain... kuch batana chahti hain maybe. Kuch toh alaag hain usme, something is not matching. Aur Luvkesh thoda over karta hain, maybe uska tareeka, shayad wo tareeka wo seekha hain recently. Ranvir thoda hot-headed hain, tongue dheela hain uska. Bas."

"(I am trying to meet and talk to people. I feel like Sana Makbul is fake, she seems very restricted... maybe she wants to say something. There’s something different about her, something is not matching. And Luvkesh is a bit over the top, maybe it’s his way, perhaps it’s a way he has recently learned. Ranvir is a bit hot-headed, his tongue is loose. That's all.)"

Munisha Khatwani on Sana Makbul

Another contestant who shared her perception about others with Bigg Boss is Munisha Khatwani, a celebrity tarot card reader. Calling Sana Makbul sharp, she said, "Logon ko parakh rahi hu. Mujhe lagta hain sablog yaha pe already bohot badha game khel raha hain. Bohot hi sharp and shatir Diva Sana hain. (I am evaluating people. I feel like everyone here is already playing a big game. Diva Sana is very sharp and cunning.)"

Further, she also went on to add, "Unke alava mujhe lagta hain ladko main, Luv toh hain hii kaafi sharp and smart, Vishal bhi thoda hot-tempered hain, but wo thoda reactive banda hain. Agar main dusre ladko ke baat karu toh Armaan ji achhe hain, lekin unke dono wives ke vibes samajh main nahi aa rahe hain, definitely wo log kafi badha game khel raha hain."

"(Besides her, I think among the guys, Luv is definitely quite sharp and smart. Vishal is also a bit hot-tempered, but he is a bit reactive. If I talk about the other guys, Armaan is good, but I don't understand the vibes of his two wives; they are definitely playing a big game.)"

One thing is clear this season of Bigg Boss OTT is not short on drama. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how quickly the contestants reveal their true faces.

