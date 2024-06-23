Bigg Boss OTT 3, June 23: Poloumi Das breaks down as she recalls ending 5-year-long relationship with Italian boyfriend

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has begun and so have the controversies, revelations, connections, and entertainment! The June 23, 2024 episode of the show was filled with a lot of fun, fights, arguments, and entertainment. Towards the end of the episode, Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Poloumi Das spoke about dealing with a difficult breakup. In conversation with tarot card reader and fellow contestant Munisha Khatwani, Poloumi eased out her emotions.

Poloumi Das talks about her break-up

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Munisha Khatwani spoke about her struggles and finding her own value after a break-up. This triggered Poloumi's emotions as she felt Khatwani's words quite relatable. She was seen talking to Munisha as she burst into tears talking about the same. She said, "I lost the most precious... sabse imporatnt aadmi tha woh meri zindagi mein (He was the most important person in my life)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

As Poloumi teared up, Sai Ketan Rao and Neeraj Goyat entered the space and tried to comfort her. They made her smile. Later, Sai sat with Das and asked her about her breakup. She mentioned that she was in a relationship with the person for five years and broke up last year (2023) in November- December. Sai confirmed if she was talking about the Italian person and Poloumi confirmed the same.

Later, Sai told her that the guy was quite handsome leaving Das smiling. He also inquired about what went wrong in their relationship, to which Poloumi stated that she doesn't wish to talk about it anymore.

Apart from Poloumi's emotional breakdown, the episode had Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria's major fights and arguments. Sana Makbul and Sai were also engaged in a war of words.

