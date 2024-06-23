Bigg Boss OTT 3, June 23: Sai Ketan Rao calls Vishal Pandey 'Lovekesh's Sidekick'; latter reacts

June 23rd, 2024's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 had many arguments. Starting the morning with a freshly brewed fight, Chandrika Dixit and Ranvir Shorey had an altercation regarding ration. The fight then started between Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul. Within two days, the contestants started giving tags to each other and one of the first few tags was given by Sai Ketan Rao to Vishal Pandey. The former called the latter 'Lovekesh's sidekick'.

What made Sai Ketan Rao call Vishal Pandey 'Lovekesh's sidekick' in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 had its first task of the season wherein Bigg Boss chose three contestants namely Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria who are still living in the outside world in their heads and have not contributed to the show. In the task, these three contestants had to debate with an opposition panel consisting of Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan, and Ranvir Shorey. As Sai was putting his points across against Love, his friend Vishal interrupted. This irked Sai and he called Pandey a 'supporter sidekick'.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Sai Ketan Rao's sidekick comment didn't sit well with Vishal who retaliated and told Sai that they're friends, however, he can give any tag that he wants but his friendship with Lovekesh will not change.

After the task, Vishal confronted Sai over the tag that he gave him and mentioned that he didn't like it. However, Sai defended himself by stating that he shouldn't interfere in the topic and should keep his friendship outside of the tasks given by the Bigg Boss.

Apart from Vishal, Sai Ketan Rao also had arguments with Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul.

