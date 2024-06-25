Bigg Boss OTT 3 is back with its usual mix of drama and entertainment! It has only been a couple of days since the show premiered and the house is already buzzing with revelations, fights, connections, confessions, and more. Today (June 24), Deepak Chaurasia and Armaan Malik had an ugly fight with each other.

Deepak Chaurasia and Armaan Malik engage in a heated argument

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the drama began with a casual talk about food distribution among the contestants. Deepak Chaurasia, known for being straightforward, was sharing his thoughts when YouTuber Armaan Malik interrupted and said, “Koi bhi reality show karke toh aaya nahi hai, toh kisi ko pata nahi hai ki abhi rashan aayega.”

To this, Deepak responded, "Why are you explaining? I didn't ask for an explanation. I'm just stating the facts." In response, Armaan mentioned that he's also sharing his thoughts like Deepak.

Tempers rose when Deepak accused Armaan of playing a 'double game' and seeking attention with unnecessary interruptions. The argument escalated when Deepak saw a gesture between Armaan and his wife Kritika as manipulative for sympathy, intensifying their tension.

Deepak further added, “Tumhari jitni umar nahi hogi na utne saal maine ghiswai hai. (I have experienced as many years as you have not yet lived).” to which Armaan nodded in agreement.

Then he asked, “Maine aapse manga tha explanation? Har jagah footage khane ki koshish mat kiya karo. (Did I ask you for your explanation? Stop trying to hog the limelight everywhere).” Armaan, in response, said, “Aapki aadat hai ladai karna. (It’s your habit to fight).”

Deepak Chaurasia warns Armaan Malik amidst accusations

During their argument, Deepak told Armaan that people like him are stopped 2 kilometers before reaching his office. In response, Armaan fired back, saying that people like Deepak aren't even allowed to step outside their house.

Deepak cheekily responded, “Aapke ghar par aayega kon?” The argument heated up when Deepak told Armaan that nobody wants to visit his house and accused him of shouting for no reason. While others trying to step in, it was obvious that both Armaan and Deepak were really irritated with each other.

Despite efforts from other housemates to intervene and calm them down, the clash between Deepak and Armaan highlighted the intensity and drama that viewers can expect from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

