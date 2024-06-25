Bigg Boss OTT 3 is back with its usual mix of drama and entertainment! It has only been a couple of days since the show premiered, and the house is already buzzing with revelations, fights, connections, confessions, and more.

Today (June 24) marked the first nomination task of the season, in which Shivani Kumari, one of the housemates, made waves by nominating fellow contestant Sai Ketan Rao.

Shivani Kumari nominates Sai Ketan Rao

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, tensions flared as Shivani Kumari made bold moves during the nomination task, stirring up drama within the house. When asked to name two contestants for nomination, Shivani didn't hold back and took Sai Ketan Rao’s name.

Shivani said, “Ye choti choti baat par ek dum depression mein chale jaate hai, koi baat hoti hai ek dum bhadak jaate hai. Yaha ghar hai tum choti choti baat par ladayi karoge, khana ke peeche, khana jo sab kha rahe h vo tumhe bhi mil raha hai.”

(He gets depressed over small things and gets angry in a second. Here, you'll fight over small things, over food, and you're also getting the same food as everyone else who's eating).

She further said, “Humse bhi, hume dhakka maar diya toh ye ghar mein rehne layak nahi hai. (He pushed me too, and I think he doesn’t deserve to be in this house).”

Sai Ketan Rao’s fight with other contestants over food

Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul had a heated argument about food, where he called her fake and toxic in today’s episode.

In yesterday’s episode, Sai, famous for his role in Imlie, wanted to eat eggs and vegetables daily, which Sana Makbul disagreed with. He insisted that two eggs weren't enough for him and refused to follow Sana's rules, saying she wasn't the Bigg Boss.

Sana replied that she wouldn't allow his demands if she were the Bigg Boss. She also argued it was unfair for him to insist on eggs and vegetables when vegetarians already had three meals a day. Despite Shivani Kumari trying to help, Sai Ketan Rao told her not to interfere.

