Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with Anil Kapoor as this season's host. Though the season has just started, the house is already buzzing with drama, revelations, fights, and confessions.

Today (June 25), rapper Naved Shaikh also known as Naezy made some interesting revelations about his personal life. He opened up on how the movie Gully Boy has negatively affected his personal life.

Naezy's candid revelations on Gully Boy impact on his life

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Poulomi Das asked Naezy directly if the movie was based on his life, to which he agreed. Sana Sultan then added, "Kya baat hai Bombay 70 bahut hard."

Naezy said that a lot of people are connected to that film. It represents the entire hip-hop culture. He stated, “Lekin usme main character jo tha vo mere se inspire hua tha. Or Zoya ma’am ne sabse pehle mujhe dhunda tha matlab Aafat gaane mein. Jo mera pehla song tha or jo viral hua tha. (But the main character in it was inspired by me. And Zoya ma’am was the first to discover me through my song Aafat, which was my first song and went viral).”

He further said, “Toh jab unhone mera pehla gaana dekha na tabhi unko idea click hua ki mai ek poori film banati hu. (So when she saw my first song, she got the idea to make an entire film).”

When Sai Ketan Rao asked if he gained anything from the movie, Naezy responded, “haan mujhe bahut recognition mila matlab mere naam ko validate kiya gaya matlab vaise mai industry mein pehle se jaana maana tha. Toh usse mera mainstream janta se introduction hua. (Yes, I received a lot of recognition, meaning my name was validated. I was already known in the industry, but that introduced me to the mainstream audience).”

How Naezy’s personal life was negatively impacted by the film?

However, Naezy also spoke about the negative impact the film had on his life. Naezy said, “Bahut nuksaan bhi hua. Mere psychology par, mere personal life par ki meri 2-2 girlfriends dikha di gayi hai. Or mujhe gareeb bataya gaya hai jitna gareeb mai tha nahi. Mujhe driver bataya gaya hai. Lekin mai vo hu nahi.”

“(There was a lot of harm too. It affected my psychology and my personal life, as they showed me with two girlfriends. They portrayed me as poorer than I actually was and as a driver, but I'm not those things).”

He continued, “Jo Indian audience ka dimag hai na sabko aisa lag raha hoga ki ye hi Naezy bhai hai. Jo Ranveer kar raha hai na unko lag raha hai vahi Naved hai, inki story aisi hi rahi hogi. Unn logon ne assume kar liya hai. Toh usse mere upar personal life mein farak pada. Sabko aisa laga vo mera role tha, filmakers ne pehle hi clear kiya tha ki ye fictionalized story hai.”

“(The Indian audience assumed that the character played by Ranveer Singh was based entirely on me, which affected my personal life. While educated viewers understood it was fictionalized, others believed it to be my true story).”

Concluding his thoughts, Naezy reflected on the dual impact of Gully Boy, While the film brought him recognition, it also led to misconceptions about his personal life.

