Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been creating a buzz as housemates intensify the drama in the house. The show premiered on June 21 with Anil Kapoor as the host. Today (June 26), while most contestants voted to eliminate Shivani Kumari, a twist led to Neeraj Goyat being the one whose journey on the show ended.

Neeraj Goyat gets evicted from the show

In a surprising turn of events today, June 26, contestants faced an eviction shocker. Neeraj Goyat, after being initially nominated alongside Shivani Kumari, was ultimately eliminated from the show mid-week. Despite most housemates voting to eliminate Shivani Kumari, a twist in the eviction process led to Neeraj's departure.

Neeraj is the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. During his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Neeraj, a sportsman, handled challenges well and showed maturity in tough situations. While he had fun and stood up for his beliefs.

On Monday (June 24), the nomination task happened and contestants took turns visiting the activity room which was transformed into a photo booth for the task. Black-and-white photos of all contestants were displayed inside. Each contestant chose two housemates they wanted to nominate, tore their photos, and threw them into the dustbin, explaining their reasons for the nominations.

After the task concluded, Bigg Boss revealed that the four housemates with the highest eviction votes were Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia.

Bigg Boss announced that only the housemates nominated by the Janta Ki Agent would face eviction, ensuring those with the highest votes remained safe. Consequently, Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat were nominated, as they were chosen by Janta Ki Agent Sana Sultan.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Anil Kapoor is hosting the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, featuring sixteen celebrities and personalities. The diverse lineup includes Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Viewers can catch new episodes daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, promising fresh drama and entertainment.

