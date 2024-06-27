Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 continues to entertain the audience with a daily dose of drama, keeping them on the edge of their seats. Contestants are pulling out all the cards to raise the excitement level. The makers are gearing up to introduce even more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Today, June 26, saw a mid-week eviction on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, leading to wrestler Neeraj Goyat's exit from the show. Meanwhile, Shivani Kumari, who was also up for eviction, survived, but emotions ran high as all contestants voted for her eviction, leaving her in tears.

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's heated exchange

In a dramatic turn of events, when Shivani was crying, Ranvir Shorey started mimicking her to make her feel better. However, Shivani got offended when Ranvir mimicked her and said, “Humare ko toh audience ne bachaya hai. (Audience saved me).” Shivani further responded, “Bhaiya, audience ke upar mazak mat udao. Aap ek dum chup ho jao. (Don't make fun of the audience. Just stay completely silent).”

The situation escalated when Sana Makbul came in support of Shivani. She engaged in a heated argument with Ranvir Shorey. Sana said, “When she said she’s too fragile,” but Ranvir interrupted, “You don’t have to play lawyer here.” Sana countered, “I am not playing lawyer. Understand the situation here. You calling her immature and then you’re mimicking her.”

Ranvir defended his actions and said, “I am telling her she should treat people, the way she treats people see how it feels when somebody treats her like that.” Sana replied, “When somebody is broken you’ll teach the lesson right now?”

Tensions rise as arguments intensify

Ranvir, making his stand clear, insisted, “She’s not broken, she’s happy. I don’t need lessons from you. I am talking to her, I will say whatever I want to say.” Sana fired back, “Oh my god, I think you really need lessons from me.”

In the heat of the moment, Sana defended Shivani, advising her, “Aaj se karna mat kisi ki mimicry, log girgit ki tarah rang badalte hai (From today onwards, don't mimic anyone. People change colors like chameleons),” to which Ranvir responded, “Tum zyada bolo mat, girgit tumse bada koi nahi hai yahan. (Don't talk too much; there's no bigger chameleon here than you).”

