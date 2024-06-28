Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, is already buzzing with entertainment, drama, and intense fights, revelations among contestants from different backgrounds. Today on June 27, actress Sana Makbul opened up about a traumatic accident that led to a face surgery.

Sana Makbul opens up on her traumatic accident

In today’s episode, During a candid conversation with fellow contestants Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul revealed the details of her journey into the entertainment industry and the challenges she faced along the way.

She shared, “Mai 12 ya 13 saal ki thi, mai TV par logon ko dekhti thi. Mai bahut Disney shows dekhti thi or mujhe aisa lagta tha ki ye log hai toh mai vahan par kyu nahi pahuch sakti. (I was 12 or 13 years old, I used to watch people on TV. I watched a lot of Disney shows and I felt that if they can be there, why can't I reach there too).”

Sana then recounted her initial steps in the entertainment industry, “Phir ek Vish show kiya colors ke saath and then jaise hi vo show khatam hua pandemic aa gaya. Bahut saare incident huye jisse meri life badli pandemic mein. (Then I did a show called Vish with Colors, and as soon as that show ended, the pandemic hit. Many incidents happened during the pandemic that changed my life).”

Sana Makbul broke down in tears while sharing the horrible incident

The conversation turned emotional when Sana spoke about a traumatic incident involving a dog bite on her face. She said, “I had a dog bite.” Ranvir Shorey expressed shock and asked, “on your face?” Sana agreed. Ranvir said, “Yeh konsa kutta hai, zinda hai kya? (What kind of dog is this? Is it alive?).”

Sana explained, “It was a beagle dog, that’s why you call it without botox lips.” To which Ranvir replied, "Arre, but I didn’t know this, I thought you just like pouty lips." Sana further continued, “So, mera accident hua tha, kutte ne mujhe cut kar liya tha, 121 taanke the mere lips par. So if you know what a cupid bow is toh vo skin lost tha. (So, I had an accident, a dog bit me, and I had 121 stitches on my lips. So if you know what a cupid bow is, that skin was lost).”

Ranvir apologized for his earlier joke about her lips, expressing regret, He said, “I would have never joked about it if I knew this.” Sana Makbul broke down in tears while sharing the accident story, she said, “I still feel its a scar in my heart.”

