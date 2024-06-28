Bigg Boss OTT 3 is buzzing with entertainment, drama, and intense arguments among contestants. Hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the show features participants from various backgrounds. Today on June 27, YouTuber Shivani Kumari and actress Poulomi Das engaged in a heated argument over Shivani’s comment on Poulomi’s clothing and makeup.

Heated Argument Between Shivani Kumari and Poulomi Das:

The episode started with Shivani commenting on Armaan Malik's constant shouting. Poulomi questioned, "Abhi bhi chalu hai? (Is it still going on?)" to which Shivani responded, "Dekh aao hume kya pata? (Go and see, how would I know?)."

Poulomi then asked, "Dhang se jawab nahi de sakti ho tum? (Can't you answer properly?)" Shivani fired back, "kyu du? Kyu puch rahi hu? (Why should I give? Why are you asking?)." Poulomi dismissed her with, "Mat bolo jao (Don't say, just go)," and Shivani replied, "Mat karo baat, tum jaisi ladkiyan toh. (Don't talk, girls like you…)"

Poulomi demanded clarification, "Tum jaisi ladkiyan matlab? Kisko categorize kar rahi ho? (What do you mean by girls like you? Who are you categorizing?)." Shivani in response taunted, "Makeup karungi, tum jaise nahi hai subah subah makeup thop ke baithe. (I will do makeup, unlike you who sit with makeup early in the morning)."

Advertisement

The argument escalated as Poulomi discussed the incident with other contestants, asserting, "Tumhari (Shivani Kumari) aukaat bhi nahi hai tum mujhe nicha dikha sako. (You don't even have the status to belittle me)."

Later, during a conversation with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Shivani mentioned Poulomi's name, triggering another confrontation.

Poulomi confronted Shivani, asking if she had taken her name. Shivani admitted, "naam liya hai. (You have the name)." Poulomi said, "You are sure? Kyuki yahan par cameras lage hai. (Are you sure? Because there are cameras everywhere)." She further taunted, "Tum kya gaddhi ho? Cameras hai saamne. Tumhe kya lagta hai tum game khelogi or sab tumhari pooja karenge. (Are you a fool? There are cameras in front of us. Do you think you can play the game and everyone will worship you?)."

Sai Ketan Rao Appointed as 'Baharwala':

Today, Sai Ketan Rao has been appointed as the new 'baharwala'. He received a hint about Love Kataria, as Bigg Boss shared a series of comments and articles about Love's gameplay in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, June 27: Sana Makbul breaks down while recalling face surgery after traumatic accident; says ‘121 taanke the mere…’