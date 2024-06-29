Bigg Boss OTT 3 is buzzing with entertainment, drama, and clashes among its diverse contestants. As the first week of the controversial reality show nears its end, chaos and drama among its contestants escalate.

However, YouTuber Armaan Malik is among the most talked-about contestants both inside and outside the house. Since entering the show with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, he has faced criticism for participating as a trio.

Kritika Malik takes center stage with unexpected statement

Today on June 28, Poulomi casually inquired about their habit of sharing towels, to which Armaan replied unabashedly, affirming their marital bond. However, it was Kritika's witty response that stole the moment, raising eyebrows among viewers.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Poulomi Das was having a candid conversation with Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. Poulomi saw Kritika using Armaan’s towel so she asked, “Tum log ek dusre ka towel use kar lete ho? (Do you guys use each other's towels?).”

Armaan responded, “Kar lete hai, Miya biwi hai kyu nahi kar lenge. Kyu? Nahi karna chahiye? (of course, we are married, why shouldn't we do it? Why? Shouldn't we do it?)” Kritika interrupted in between and said, “Yaar jab dusre ka pati use kar leti hu toh ye toh phir bhi towel hai. (When I can use someone else's husband, it's still just a towel).”

Poulomi laughed out loud after her response. Krutika further said, Khudki bezzati khud hi karungi. Koi or bole toh muh tod dungi. (I will humiliate myself on my own. If anyone else says something, I will break their face).”

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor includes sixteen celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds. It features Shivani Kumari, Ranvir Shorey, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat. Neeraj Goyat got evicted from the show in the mid-week elimination.

