Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is buzzing with a lot of drama, revelations and entertainment, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Contestants are ramping up excitement, while the makers ensure non-stop entertainment with constant twists and turns.

Ranvir Shorey has been the center of attention as a contestant since Bigg Boss OTT 3 started. His candid revelations have captivated the audience, making him one of the show's highlights. Today on June 28, astrologer Munisha Khatwani made a prediction about Ranvir Shorey's love life that has left fans intrigued.

Will Ranvir Shorey find love again after failed marriage with Konkona Sen Sharma?

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Munisha Khatwani engaged Ranvir Shorey in a conversation where she pulled out a card and asked about his marital status. Ranvir disclosed that he has been married once and divorced.

Munisha further said, “Then there’s a possibility of second, settlement or finding a companion, I do not know ki aapko shaadi karna hai ki nahi karna hai but definitely second companion vo aapke life mein possible ke strong chances hai.”

“(Then there’s a possibility of a second marriage or finding a companion. I don't know if you want to get married or not, but definitely, the possibility of a second companion in your life is strong)."

Munisha Khatwani's advice to Ranvir Shorey

She pulled out another card and said, “Queen of Pentacles which means ya toh aapki life mein strong female energy hai ya toh aane wala hai as a support system. Thoda guard up hai aapka emotional front par, i am not talking about the show. If you want to have somebody or heal yourself from the past whatever it may be.”

“(The Queen of Pentacles means either there is strong female energy in your life or it is coming as a support system. Your emotional guard is up, I am not talking about the show. If you want to have somebody or heal yourself from the past, whatever it may be).”

She advises Ranvir Shorey to heal from his past trauma, release his pain, and embrace new opportunities.

Speaking about Ranvir Shorey's acting career, he has been a part of several movies such as Singh Is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, and A Death In The Gunj, among others.

More About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3, the controversial reality show showcases sixteen celebrities and personalities. This season is breaking new ground in Bigg Boss history by allowing contestants access to mobile phones.

