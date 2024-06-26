Bigg Boss OTT 3: Karan Kundrra's takes a dig at Armaan Malik and his two wives participating in show; 'Kalesh pro...'

Every season as Bigg Boss begins, the viewers as well as celebrity contestants begin to judge the present contestants and share their opinion on them. One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Armaan Malik. His audacity of entering the show with not one but two wives has been talked about a lot in the show as well as outside the show. After Devoleena and Uorfi Javed, now Karan Kundrra's reaction to Malik family's participation in the show has gone viral.

Karan Kundrra's jibe at Armaan, Kritika, and Payal Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Karan Kundrra was seen sharing his thoughts on Armaan Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with his two wives. He mentioned how people find it difficult dealing with one wife but Malik dared to bring both of his wives on the show. He said, "People here are not able to handle even one and you brought two, that too in the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh Pro max hone wala hai. You wait for a few days."

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik's entries in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Uorfi Javed's reaction to Payal-Armaan-Kritika's entries in Bigg Boss OTT 3

After criticizing the selection of the Vada Pav girl, Chandrika Dixit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Armaan Malik's participation in the show with both of his wives. She also called Armaan's statement of 'all men wanting two wives' as 'shameless'.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed supported the Malik family and stated that they are the nicest people she knows and that people shouldn't have a problem when they clearly do not have an issue staying together like a happy family.

Armaan Malik-Payal Malik and Kritika Malik's love story

In the premiere episode, Payal Malik narrated her love story with Armaan Malik and stated that they met through a common friend and fell in love. they dated for six days and on the seventh day, Payal eloped from her house to marry Armaan. They lived a happy life with their son Chiku.

At Chiku's birthday party, Payal called her best friend Kritika Malik to attend the party. The pictures clicked on the event were with Armaan and when Kritika asked Payal about the same, she gave her Armaan's number and asked her to coordinate with each other for event pictures. That's how Kritika and Armaan started talking.

Kritika had plans to travel to Dehradun with Payal and Armaan's family. However the plan got canceled and since Kritika had already informed her parent about being away for a few days because of the Dehradun trip, Payal asked her to stay back at their house for a few days.

Within seven days of Kritika's stay at Payal's house, Armaan and Kritika fell in love and got married. Armaan sent their court marriage pictures with Payal. Initially, Payal felt it was a prank, however, after glancing through the marriage certificate, she realized that Kritika and Armaan indeed got married.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also features celebrity contestants like Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Neeraj Goyat, Naezy, Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao among others.

