Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik reveals her initial thoughts on marrying Armaan Malik; 'Mujhe laga maine chhoti si family ko barbaad...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun, and the contestants have already picked sides in the house. Be it the argument over ration distribution or this season's first nomination, the show has been high on drama and entertainment. YouTuber Armaan Malik is often targeted for being in the house along with his two wives, Payal and Kririka. Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode (June 24), the latter two were heard talking about their equation with each other.

Sana Makbul asked Payal about her reaction when she learned about Kritika and Armaan. To this, Payal Malik explained that she was quizzed about everything.

Kritika Malik's unheard revelations about her marriage to Armaan Malik

After Payal admitted to being shocked at Armaan's wedding to Kritika during the initial days, Kritika Malik said that if she had been Payal, she would have felt bad about it. She also stated, "Payal ne try kiya yeh rishta todne ka. Mujhe laga maine bahut badi galti kar di, ek chhoti si family ko barbaad kar diya (Payal decided to break the relationship. I felt I had made a big mistake; I had ruined a small family).'

The next moment, Armaan's first wife elaborated on how she and Kritika would not even look at each other initially and were bitter enemies. Payal revealed that they used to abuse each other on the phone. She added, "Yeh nahi hai ki aaj se humara pyaar hai. Humara pyaar humne banaya hai (It is not that our love is from today. We have created our bond)."

Have a look at the Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo:

Kritika Malik explains how people poisoned their mind

Divulging further, Kritika Malik explained that people poisoned her and Payal's minds by saying numerous things. She revealed that while people told Payal that Armaan would be taken away by her (Kritika), many came to her and said that she already has a husband; she would always be dominant.

Furthermore, she remarked, "Wo jo cheezein thi na, wo humara dedh saal aisa raha na ki main usey express nahi kar skati na Payal kar sakti hai. Fir Payal aayi, fir main, chiku ke papa, teeno baithe aur ek dusre se do din baat kari aur resolve ki (Those things went on for about one and a half years. Neither I nor Payal can express it. Then Payal, I, and Armaan sat down and talked to each other for two days. Lastly, we resolved the issues)."

Kritika highlighted the fact that they now have a strong bond. Concluding the conversation, Payal Malik remarked that Armaan can fight with them, but they don't pick a fight with him.

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is a popular YouTuber who entered the competition alongside his two wives. This is the reason that his marriage to them is one of the most talked-about aspects of the show and social media.

Armaan Malik asks Kritika not to use gestures

In the last episode (June 25), Deepak Chaurasia and Armaan Malik had a heated argument wherein both called out each other. The renowned journalist told the YouTuber, "Aap jaise log agar mere office mein aaye na toh 2km dur rok diye jaayenge (If people like you come to my office, they will be stopped 2 kilometers away)."

Reacting to the same, Armaan commented, "Aap jaise log mere ghar pe aaye na, woh bhi bahar khade rehte hain (People like you come to my house; they also stand outside)."

Eventually, their argument turned into a verbal spat and the two lost cool at each other. Later, Armaan asked Kritika not to use any expression or gesture as it can portray things differently.

