Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kushal Tandon upset over Neeraj Goyat's eviction; 'They like CRINGE content'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gaining momentum. The latest episode saw the first elimination from the show. Boxer Neeraj Goyat was eliminated because of the maximum votes by the housemates. The eviction was called unfair by Goyat's fans and also loyal viewers of the show.

Now, popular television actor Kushal Tandon has come out in support of Neeraj Goyat, slamming the politics of the Bigg Boss house. Tandon also mentioned that Giyat deserved to win the show.

Kushal Tandon shares his thoughts on Neeraj Goyat's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Many celebrities like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Uorfi Javed, and Elvish Yadav among others have been sharing their opinions on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor Kushal Tandon also couldn't hold himself from sharing his thoughts on the recent eviction in the show.

Kushal believes only Neeraj and Ranvir Shorey deserved to win the show but the former was eliminated within a few days because of politics. He wrote, "Only one or two guys who are worth winning this season one Ranvir Shorey and the other one was this guy, he genuinely looks like a nice guy, but the politics of Bigg Boss is like this only they like Cringe content. Neeraj bro you won hearts."

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's Instagram story for Bigg Boss OTT 3's Neeraj Goyat:

The first mid-week elimination of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The contestants were asked to nominate two contestants each for nominations and based on the same, the housemates had to take a call between Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari. As Goyat received the maximum votes, he had to leave the show. His elimination came as a shocker for the housemates of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

After Goyat's eviction, other contestants who were nominated for this week's elimination are Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Sultan.

