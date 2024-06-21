Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria on involvement in Elvish Yadav's fight with Maxtern; 'Humne reaction diya'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand premiere episode turned out to be quite entertaining. The episode started with the Jhakas host Anil Kapoor taking over the stage with his moves. So far, contestants like Chandrika Dixit, Ranveer Shorey, Shivani Kumari, and Sana Makbul have entered the Bigg Boss house. The latest celebrities to join AK on the stage are social media influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. The Mr. India actor called upon renowned journalist Deepak Chaurasia to interview the two contestants.

Deepak Chaurasia grills Lovekesh Kataria over his recent controversy

Senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia grilled Lovekesh Kataria over his involvement in a recent controversy wherein he along with his friend Elvish Yadav resorted to physical violence against fellow YouTuber Maxtern. Sharing his side of the story, Lovekesh said, "Baat yeh thi ke, hum bhaichare mey thoda believe karte hai. Humne reaction diya, action toh uska tha. (The thing is I believe in brotherhood. We gave a reaction, action was given by someone else)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant added, "Maine toh maara nahi tha. Mai toh bhai ke saath khada tha. Woh kya hua ke cheh mahine hogaye they, woh tha ek banda, woh poke karega, poke karega, ab aadmi k dimag mey dus cherze chale hai, toh kitna seh sakta hai."

(I didn't hit him, I was just standing there. This person was poking us for six months. How much can a person let go?).

Furthermore, Kataria added that he believes in accepting mistakes and apologizing whenever he feels he is wrong and that's what they did post the controversy.

