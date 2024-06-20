Bigg Boss OTT 3: Makers drop glimpses of two female contestants of Anil Kapoor-hosted show; Can you guess?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to start streaming soon. The makers have been dropping back-to-back promos of host Anil Kapoor. Not only this, but the team has been sharing clips featuring glimpses of the confirmed contestants. After the press conference, the official team of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 has now dropped a glimpse of another contestant. Let us have a look!

Makers share the glimpse of another contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Taking to the official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema, the makers posted a short clip that looked high on glitz and glamour. The video shows two ladies setting the stage on fire with their moves and expressions. The promo opens with a voiceover saying, "Ek taraf nazakat ki misaal, dusri taraf super diva attitude (On one side, an example of elegance, on the other, a super diva attitude)."

Later, a woman dressed in a pristine white Anarkali is seen dancing to the beats of Pallo Latke. As she grooved to the beats, moves created magic.

In the later segment of the promo, one can see another lady setting the stage on fire by dancing to the Girls Like To Swing beats. Dressed in a pink gown dress, she looked ethereal. However, like every other time, her face was not revealed.

The caption of the promo reads, "Nazakat ka chalega jaadoo, ya Diva karegi sab pe kaabu? (Will the magic of delicacy work, or will Diva rule the hearts?). Find out at the Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tomorrow at 9pm. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Fans shoot their guesses

Shortly after the promo was dropped, fans were quick to drop their guesses in the comment section. While many of them speculated that the first lady in the video was none other than Sana Sultan Khan, others referred to the other woman as Sana Makbul.

A comment read, 'Sana Sultan & Sana Makbul (heart in eyes emoji and fire emoji)." Further, a fan mentioned, "My favourite @divasana."

The previous glimpses of contestants

It has been a couple of days since the Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers have been sharing glimpses of the contestant. Amping up the buzz, the first promo showed a lady selling vada pav, and netizens were quick to guess that she was none other than the viral Delhi Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit.

Later, the second promo was all about a guy roaming in the busy streets. In the video, he was heard saying, "Short tempered hun, unpredictable hun aur kisi ka bhi character fatt fatt judge kar leta hun (I am short-tempered, unpredictable and can judge anyone's character very quickly)." Fans guessed that the contestant could be rapper Naezy.

Most recently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers posted the sillehoute of a young actor. As the glimpses of the contestant went viral, netizens guessed that he was Sai Ketan Rao, known for shows like Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor opened up about his thoughts on hosting the Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Mr. India actor told us that he never assumes things before they happen. He said, "I don't know. You just go for it, I mean, how can I predict what's going to come my way? I don't care. I care for that moment and then move on to the next thing. I can't overthink about it."

