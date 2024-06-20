Bigg Boss OTT 3: Makers drop silhouette of third contestant; can you guess THIS popular TV actor?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just around the corner and the excitement among the ardent fans of the show has spiked and how! The makers of the show are also ensuring that the buzz around the show only keeps increasing.

Thus, they've been sharing glimpses of contestants who are set to enter the show soon. As they share glimpses of contestants, the fans have engaged themselves in guessing all about the probable contestant of the show. And now, the third contestant's silhouette has also been revealed.

Makers drop a glimpse of the third contestant of Bigg Boss OTT3, a popular TV actor

The official Instagram handle of JioCinema shared a glimpse of the third contestant of Bigg Boss OTT3 which has left the fans excited. In the pictures, a sillehoute of a young actor can be seen while in the other picture, a blurred image of the lead actor of a television show is seen. The caption of the post read: Guess this charming TV celeb who is set to enter the Bigg Boss House?

Take a look at the glimpse of the third contestant of Bigg Boss OTT3 here:

Fans speculate the lead actor of TV to be Sai Ketan Rao

As the glimpses of the contestant went viral, fans started to guess the possibility of various TV actors. Many of them guessed that the TV actor was Sai Ketan Rao, who has been a part of TV shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Chashni, and Imlie.

A fan wrote, "Saiketanrao (red heart emoji)". Another user wrote, "Our King is here Ardam Aaiynda #SaiKetanRao." Another fan posted, "@saiketanrao (red heart emoji) hero (LIT emoji)."

The previous glimpses of contestants

Over a couple of days, the makers unveiled glimpses of the other two contestants. The first contestant, a female was seen selling Vada Pav on the streets and fans guessed that she was none other than the viral Delhi Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit.

Another glimpse shared by the makers had a man posing with a cap on a busy street. Fans guessed that the contestant could be rapper Naezy who was the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy.

