Bigg Boss OTT 3 is grabbing a lot of attention. The show is slated to start streaming from June 2024 and ardent fans are quite keen to know everything about the show. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan would skip hosting the show this time and names like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar were being considered to take over the show as the new host. It looks like the makers have now finalized the 'jhakas' Anil Kapoor to step into Khan's shoes and take over the show by donning the hat of a host for the first time.

New pictures of Anil Kapoor as Bigg Boss OTT 3 host released

The makers are trying hard to maintain the buzz around the show and to ensure the same, they revealed a few image silhouettes of Anil Kapoor from the sets of the show. In the silhouette images, Anil Kapoor can be seen posing. While his face can't be seen, his body structure and posture are enough for anyone to guess who's in the pictures.

Sharing the images on Instagram, the official handle of JioCinema wrote, "Tell us if you've ever seen such a 'good looking' s̶i̶l̶h̶o̶u̶e̶t̶t̶e̶ ̶ host."

Take a look at the pictures posted by the official handle of JioCinema:

Promos of Bigg Boss OTT3

While Anil Kapoor's participation was almost confirmed, the buzz was verified with the first promo of the show that used Kapoor's catchphrase 'jhakas'.

The second promo featured Anil Kapoor giving a powerful voiceover as he said, "Bahot hogaya Jhakas, ab karte hai na kuch aur khas." The caption used by the platform for the promo was, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. P.S. - No prizes for guessing."

Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor shared the promo on her Instagram stories and congratulated the team for getting an excellent host.

Speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Chandrika Dixit (The Vada Pav girl from Delhi), Rangrasia fame Ashish Sharma, Temptation Island's ex-couple Cheshta Bhagat- Nikhil Mehta, Rapper RCR, YouTubers Khushi- Vivek Choudhary, and Jatin-Nidhi Talwar among others.

