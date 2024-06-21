Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munisha Khatwani reveals doing tarot card reading for Sonam Kapoor; father Anil Kapoor expresses curiosity

Bigg Boss OTT 3 had a grand premiere night with a series of exciting celebrities entering the show as contestants. New host Anil Kapoor did a fabulous job of entertaining the viewers with his enthusiasm and charisma. One of the interesting contestants of this season is renowned tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani. The well-known tarot card reader has been associated with many popular celebrities and has made many true predictions. Khatwani also revealed doing tarot card reading for Sonam Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor excited to know about Sonam Kapoor's future

As Munisha Khatwani entered the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3, host Anil Kapoor asked him about his tarot card reading session with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Khatwani confirmed doing tarot card reading for her and AK was eager to know more about the same. Munisha added that things will be good with his daughter leaving him relieved.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Munisha Khatwani reads tarot cards for Sai Ketan Rao

Anil Kapoor also asked Munisha Khatwani to read Sai Ketan Rao's tarot cards and Munisha made a few correct observations about Rao based on the cards that he chose. She mentioned that Rao is a family person and self-made. She also revealed that he wouldn't find sustainable love inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Until now, contestants like Chandrika Dixit, Ranveer Shorey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, and Munisha Khatwani have entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria on involvement in Elvish Yadav's fight with Maxtern; 'Humne reaction diya'