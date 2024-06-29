Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy makes SHOCKING revelations; shares being locked in prison during Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy's filming

Naezy, the rapper also known as Naved Shaikh, is currently a participant in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Recently, he made some surprising revelations in the latest episode while conversing with Ranvir Shorey. Naezy shared that he had spent nearly a year in jail during the shooting of Zoya Akhtar's movie, Gully Boy, after discussing how the film had negatively impacted his personal life.

During the same conversation, Naezy added how his career got ruined after such an incident, and that he couldn’t get to the peak. Here's what he shared.

Naezy was kept in prison by 'jealous' people

In yesterday's episode (June 28), Naezy was talking to Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Armaan Malik. The rapper was heard saying, "Ek movie ban rahi thi jo mere baare mein thi aurv main bahut powerful banne wala tha. Isi dauran main gayab ho jaata hun (A movie was being made about me, and I was going to become very powerful. During this time, I suddenly disappeared)."

He also shared that the people got worried about him and constantly questioned where he was during that time when the movie (Gully Boy) was in the filming process. A curious Ranvir Shorey asked him where he was.

To this, Naezy replied, "Mereko andar le liye the prison mein. Kyunki main zyada bada banne wala tha, powerful banne wala tha, toh jo jealous log the system mein, jo log ko mujhe bother karna tha unlog ne kiya (They took me inside the prison. Because I was going to become bigger, I was going to become powerful, so those jealous people in the system, those who were supposed to bother me, they did it)."

Furthermore, Naezy added that several allegations were put against him, and he remained in prison for a year. In addition to this, he went on to reveal how neither his parents nor anybody else knew where he was.

Have a look at a promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Naezy shares his side of the story

Later, while talking to the housemates, Naved opened up about the rumors of him being in Dubai during the tough phase of his life. Lastly, he elaborated on how his fans became emotional about his return. Highlighting the bad impact of the incident on his career, Naezy asserted, "My life was spoiled after that one incident. I could not get into that peek again in my career."

For the unversed, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, it features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles.

