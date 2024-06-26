Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat or Shivani Kumari; will one of them face midweek eviction in first week of Anil Kapoor's show?

With sixteen different personalities locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, chaos, differences and arguments are bound to happen. These arguments escalate when the contestants decide to eliminate their rivals in the nomination task. In the first week of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the nomination task was held and Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated to get evicted.

As per the recently shared promo by the makers, it looks like Neeraj Goyat or Shivani Kumari's journey might end tonight.

Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari land in trouble:

A few minutes back, Jio Cinema shared a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on their official Instagram account. In this promo, we see Bigg Boss instruct the contestants to name one contestant from Neeraj or Shivani whom they feel should get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Armaan Malik says Shivani Kumari should get evicted and says, "Choti Choti baat pe gussa ho jaati hai." Deepak Chaurasia says, "Ek taraf kua hai, ek taraf khai." Ranvir Shorey says, "Shivani tameez se baat nahi kar paati hai." Sana Sultan Khan says "Uski individuality dikh ke nahi aari thi."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 promo here-

Shivani burst out in tears after hearing her name in the nomination. Meanwhile, Chandrika Dixit and Payal Malik say Neeraj Goyat should get evicted. Bigg Boss then decides to evict one contestant from Neeraj and Shivani. At the end of the promo, we see Shivani crying inconsolably while hugging Neeraj. The promo ends.

The caption of this promo reads, "#BiggBossOTT3 ka pehla elimination! Shivani ya Neeraj—kaun hoga ghar se beghar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye Bigg Boss OTT 3, streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium, tonight at 9pm."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 nomination task:

On Monday (June 24), the first nomination task of Bigg Boss OTT 3 happened. The contestants were asked to come into the task area and name two contestants who they felt should get evicted. As per the contestants' majority, Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia were nominated to get evicted in the first week.

However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist and informed the contestants that only the participants nominated by the secret agent would be up for eviction. As Sana Sultan Khan is the spy and she had nominated Dheeraj and Shivani, they both ended up getting nominated.

