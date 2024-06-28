Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nishant Bhat drops BTS pics from Anil Kapoor's performance; 'No one can match his energy'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's tagline is Ab Sab Badlega and the most important change that the viewers witnessed this season was not Salman Khan but Anil Kapoor stepping up as the Jhakas host of the show. Anil Kapoor's hosting skills were quite impressive and his show's opening performance was also quite entertaining. The act was choreographed by the popular Nishant Bhat who has been a part of the season one of Bigg Boss OTT.

Taking to Instagram, Bhat shared a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from Anil Kapoor's act.

Nishant Bhat showers praise on Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor

Nishant Bhat took to social media and shared a few snaps from choreographing Anil Kapoor's grand premiere act. He posted BTS pics wherein he was seen rehearsing the act with the legendary Anil Kapoor. The Mr. India actor seemed quite involved in making sure that the performance came out well.

Sharing his thoughts on Anil Kapoor's act, Bhat wrote, BB OTT 3 launch. it was such a great pleasure to work with @anilskapoor sir. THE OG POWERHOUSE. no one can match his energy. LOVE U SIR."

Take a look at Nishant Bhat's post from Bigg Boss OTT 3's set:

Anil Kapoor's performance for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor performed his popular numbers from Dhak Dhak to Gallan Gudiyaan and more. He also shot for sequences inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house which was loved by the viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 so far

So far, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly and steadily growing among the viewers. Initially, Sana Sultan was the spy inside the house, however, based on her performance, she was fired from the position and Sai Ketan Rao was appointed as the new spy inside the house.

Sana Makbul and Sai Kean Rao developed a rivalry among each other. Sai can not see eye to eye with Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. Shivani Kumari had fights with Poulomi Das and Armaan Malik. Meanwhile, Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasia had an ugly verbal spat.

Amidst the fights, Vishal and Lovekesh's friendship is likable while Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao's bond is also impressive.

First nomination process of Bigg Boss OTT 3

After the first nomination process of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the housemates were given a choice to save Shivani Kumari or Neeraj Goyat from eviction. As Neeraj received maximum votes, he was evicted from the show mid-week. After the fresh nomination process, seven contestants are nominated this week for elimination.

Nominated contestants this week are Payal Malik, Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivani Kumari.

The recent promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The recent promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have kept the viewers discussing the upcoming episodes. One of the promos featured Vishal Pandey and Munisha Khatwani discussing Shivani Kumari as a contestant. Khatwani mentioned that Shivani is quite arrogant.

Another promo had Vishal Pandey and Ranvir Shorey's ugly verbal spat wherein the young influencer told Shorey that he didn't wish to talk to him.

In one of the shocking promos, Shivani Kumari and Ranvir Shorey got punishment from Bigg Boss to apologize to the housemates. While Ranvir adhered to the same, Shivani was adamant about not performing the task. She broke down in tears and fainted.



