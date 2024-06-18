Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is currently creating excitement among viewers. With Anil Kapoor confirmed as the host and speculation swirling about potential participants, netizens are eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. At the launch event recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 host was asked about him replacing Salman Khan. And, he had an apt response to the same.

Anil Kapoor on replacing Salman Khan as a host

At the launch event today, excitement peaked when Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui spoke with Anil Kapoor. When asked about stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, Anil Kapoor said, "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. (No one can replace Salman Khan).”

He added, “Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta. Bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hai ki mai non-fiction kar raha hu. (Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either. Salman Khan is very happy that I am doing non-fiction).”

The Mr. India actor shared a light moment with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, jokingly advising him, "Bhai bhi bahut khush hai lekin agar tu controversy create karna chahta hai toh karle. (Bhai is glad but if you want to create a controversy then do it).” His playful and witty interaction hinted at the lively atmosphere viewers can anticipate in the upcoming season.

In a recently released promo, Anil Kapoor, the new host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, opened up about his approach to household responsibilities. In a recent statement, he humorously admitted, "I tend to avoid household chores. I may act like I can handle them, but honestly, I can't."

Household duties are a crucial aspect of Bigg Boss, where contestants must manage all aspects of daily life inside the house. This includes cooking, cleaning, washing, and even ironing their clothes, as they start their journey within the confined environment.

The promo video was shared with the caption, “A ‘khaas’ behind-the-scenes catch up with our amazing Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, @anilskapoor. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Anil Kapoor will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, which is set to premiere on June 21 exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The confirmed list of contestants has not been released yet by the makers, keeping fans of the reality show eagerly anticipating.

However, the team has been releasing promos to maintain excitement and anticipation.

