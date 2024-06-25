Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been making waves since its first episode, and it is becoming a hot topic. The makers consistently introduce fresh twists and challenges while contestants try their best to entertain the audience.

The show witnessed a lot of drama in yesterday’s (June 24) episode as contestants participated in the first nomination task.

Shivani Kumari or Neeraj Goyat, who will get evicted in the first week?

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss gathered all the housemates in the living area. Each contestant went to the activity room, which had photos of everyone in black and white. They picked two pictures of the housemates they wanted to nominate, tore them up, and threw them in the dustbin, explaining their choices.

The nomination task results shook the house, with Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia emerging as the most-nominated contestants. However, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist, so guess what? Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat were nominated for eviction in the first week of the season.

In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, it was revealed that Sana Sultan is the chosen Janta ki Agent, securing her safety from eviction. Consequently, Bigg Boss declared that only the contestants nominated by the Janta ki Agent would be up for eviction this week, while those with the highest votes were deemed safe.

Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat are in the danger zone now. During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one of them will be eliminated from the show.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 features a diverse cast comprising YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup includes well-known names such as Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Catch new episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium every day at 9 PM.

