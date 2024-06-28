Bigg Boss OTT 3: Owning 10-storey building to net worth of 100-200 crore; Diving into Armaan Malik's plush lifestyle with wives Payal and Kritika

Way to fame and success on social media isn't a cakewalk but once one achieves a significant milestone, there's no looking back! Similarly, the world of YouTube is vast and allows everyone to explore their luck. A prime example of this is YouTuber Armaan Malik, who went from having only Rs 35,000 in his bank account after Covid-19 to now having an estimated net worth of 100-200 crore.

His wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik have also played a role in this journey by creating content on social media. Currently, Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, their journey from rag to riches is inspirational! Let's take a look at Armaan, Payal and Kritika's lavish lifestyle that will blow your mind!

Diving into Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik's plush lifestyle with wives Payal and Kritika:

Armaan Malik's Net Worth:

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Armaan Malik revealed that his net worth is approximately 100-200 crores. Armaan shared that his net worth belongs to himself and his two wives. He even mentioned that they amassed this net worth through YouTube over a period of two and a half years.

10-storey building, music studio:

In Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik revealed owning an entire building that consists of 10 apartments. He had shared that he, his two wives, and their four children live in 4 four flats.

Advertisement

Armaan disclosed that out of 10 flats, six apartments are given to their team and staff. He said that one of those six flats is a music studio as he is pursuing singing also. Armaan said, "I have 6 editors, 3-4 cameramen, 2 drivers, 4 PSUs, 9 house helps and they live in those six flats."

Take a look at the post here-

Life before YouTube:

Armaan shared that when COVID-19 ended he had 11 pending dues on his car and he had Rs 35,000 in their bank account. The YouTuber revealed that he used to earn Rs 2-2.5 lakh per month from Tiktok as he had 33 million followers on Tiktok. He disclosed that when he came to Chandigarh, he took a flat on rent for Rs 50,000 and hired two editors. Armaan shared that he gave one editor Rs 13,000 as salary and the other editor Rs 25,000.

Armaan mentioned that he used to support his household with the money he earned from TikTok. He paid rent, car expenses, and managed to save Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every month from his TikTok earnings. Armaan explained that although TikTok was not a long-term platform for him, during that period he began developing his presence on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, which eventually led to greater success.

Advertisement

35,000 sqft Animal Farm in Chandigarh:

Armaan Malik revealed that he fulfilled his dream of opening an animal farm with his first big earnings. The farm, named Tulsi Farm, spans 35,000 square feet and is located in Chandigarh. The YouTuber mentioned that he funds the farm using his YouTube earnings and does not accept donations from anyone. Armaan stated that he has hired five doctors and six workers for the animal farm.

Flats and Cars for team:

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 star revealed that he had bought flats and cars for his team members. He mentioned that he decided to give them flats and cars so that they could stay with him forever.

Armaan revealed that he purchased an Audi car for his and Payal's son, Chikoo, for him to go to school. He also mentioned that Chikoo is always accompanied by two bodyguards. Armaan disclosed that he owns three cars: a Fortuner, an HUV Mahindra, and a Scorpio. He shared that his team members also own personal cars.

Advertisement

Take a look at Armaan Malik's car collection here-

About Armaan Malik's marriages:

Armaan, whose real name is Sandeep Singh, is a well-known internet personality. Together with Payal and Kritika, he owns a YouTube channel that has 7.7 million subscribers. In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik, and they have a child named Chirayu (Chikoo) Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

About Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik's participation:

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the show. When the host inquired about Armaan's two marriages, the trio disclosed the truth about their complicated relationship.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Payal Malik says co-wife Kritika Malik is 'not that clever'; latter reacts STRONGLY