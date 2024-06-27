Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets emotional discussing about Armaan and Kritika's marriage; 'Main inki har cheez...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already high on entertainment drama and fights among the contestants. Hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the show features participants from diverse backgrounds. However, it is no secret that YouTuber Armaan Malik is one of the most discussed contestants both inside and outside the controversial house. Since he has entered the show along with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, he is often criticised for playing as a trio.

Ever since Armaan and his wives participated in the show, their fellow housemates have been curious about their story and family dynamics. Most recently, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 released a promo wherein Payal is seen teary-eyed upon talking about Armaan's marriage to Kritika.

How did Payal Malik get to know about her husband's wedding to Kritika?

In the promo posted by the makers on the official social media handles of Jio Cinema, Payal Malik is seen narrating her side of the story about her husband and Kritika's wedding.

Payal said, "Ek din main bahar thi aur yeh log kahin the saath mein toh inhone baat kari hogi aapas mein ki shaadi karte hain, usne (Kritika) bhi kaha karte hain (One day I was out, and these people were somewhere together, they must have talked among themselves that they should get married, she (Kritika) also said yes)."

She went on to add, "Toh yeh log shaadi karke aa gaye. Main bahar thi, toh mere paas phone aaya. Keh rahe hain ki Payal ek na khushkhabri deni hai. Main inki (Armaan) har ek cheez samajh jaati hun. Maine kaha tumne shaadi kar li. Maine yahi bola (So these people came, after getting married. I was outside, and I got a call from Armaan. He said, "Payal, I need to give some good news. I understand every single thing about him. I said, "You got married?" I said just that)."

Munisha Khatwani's query to Payal Malik

While Payal was narrating the entire story to the housemates in the bedroom area, Munisha Khatwani interrupted and asked if she felt betrayed when her best friend married Armaan Malik. The celebrity tarot card reader remarked, "Tumko nahi laga inhone bahut bada dhokha diya hai. Means aapki best friend hoke aapke husband se shaadi kiya (Didn't you feel that she has betrayed you in a big way. Like she married your husband being your best friend)."

Although Payal listened to her, she could not reply and immediately started crying. Seeing Payal emotional, Armaan Malik went to her and tried consoling her. Meanwhile, he commented that it had been seven years since the matter, and now he believes that Payal and Kritika are married to each other and he has no role to play.

The next moment, other contestants, including Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Kritika Malik, also consoled her. The Tiger 3 actor said that Payal has a big heart that she accepted her husband's second marriage.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik initially abused each other

In one of the previous episodes, Payal and Krtika opened up about their initial equation. The former said that they were bitter enemies and could not stand each other. She also revealed that they used to abuse each other on the phone. Payal added, "Yeh nahi hai ki aaj se humara pyaar hai. Humara pyaar humne banaya hai (It is not that our love is from today. We have created our bond)."

Furthermore, Kritika Malik mentioned how people poisoned their minds by saying different stuff to her and Payal. She mentioned facing such situations for about one and a half years. Lastly, Kritika highlighted that they now have a strong bond.

