Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere date revealed; to start streaming on THIS date with Anil Kapoor confirmed as host

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently the most discussed show among netizens. Be it the host or the contestants, the Internet is flooded with various speculations. Adding more excitement and anticipation to the buzz, the makers released the announcement video for the upcoming installment.

Not only this but a few more clips have been posted on social media teasing Anil Kapoor serving as the host. However, the most intriguing aspect was the premiere date. Although it was confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is arriving soon, a specific date was not out. However, the wait is finally over!

The date has been officially confirmed, so let us dive into the details!

Bigg Boss OTT 3 to start streaming from THIS date

The forthcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT is slated to start streaming on June 21, 2024. Hence, endless drama and entertainment are on their way. The announcement has left the ardent fans of the show excited and overwhelmed. Ever since the show was officially confirmed to return, fans have shown much intrigue about the streaming details.

It will stream on Jio Cinema Premium for a monthly rental of Rs 29. Time and again, makers have also mentioned the same in the caption of the promos they have released so far. A segment of the captions read, "#BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium."

Well, unveiling the date, the makers posted an official poster of the show and captioned it, "Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, @anilskapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.

Have a look at the post here:

Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3

Initially, there were speculations that Salman Khan might not return as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to date issues. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers approached Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to take over as the host of the show.

Meanwhile, things got cleared after the makers officially released a video indirectly confirming Anil Kapoor as the host. Further, another video had the Mr. India actor saying, "Bahut hogaya re jhakas, Karte hai na kuch aur khas. (Enough of Jhakas, let's do something exciting)."

Sonam Kapoor also praised her dad by resharing the promo on her social media, confirming Anil's association with the show.

