Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premiere Promo: Anil Kapoor praises female contestant: 'Itni khoobsurat lag rahi hai, main toh dekhte reh gaya...'

Excitement is building up as the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is only a few hours away! The makers of the popular reality show are definitely making waves with their continuous promotions on social media, teasing the audience with hints about the upcoming contestants. And now, a sneak peek into today's episode has been revealed through a new promo on their Instagram account.

Anil Kapoor interacts with a female contestant:

A few minutes back, Jio Cinema uploaded a promo featuring Anil Kapoor and a female contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Here, the makers have not revealed the participant's face, leaving fans intrigued. Decked up in a purple sequined saree, the female contestant looks gorgeous. Seeing her, Anil Kapoor compliments her and says, "Itni khoobsurat lag rahi hai aap, main toh dekhte reh gaya bas."

Further, Anil Kapoor says, "Aapki life mei kaafi utal putal hai. Logo ne aap par bohot illzaam lagaye." The contestant, agrees saying, "Bohot saare lagaye." The host then recited the allegations that people had against this participant.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premiere episode promo here-

He says, "Paise de kar vloggers se video banati hai." While denying these allegations or rumors, the contestant destroyed a prop box with a hammer. Answering the host's question, the contestant replies, "Haraam ki kamai nahi aa rahi hai mere pass."

The host mentions another allegation saying, "Bigg Boss mei aane ke liye khud par controversies create ki." She replies, "Ilzaam pe illzaam." He then says, "Khudko sahi prove karne liye, kiya misbehave." She angrily answers, "Rakshak hi bhakshak ban jaayega toh kya karenge sir" and breaks the prop box.

The caption of this promo reads, "Get ready for a ‘khaas’ night served with a side of ‘teekha’ Catch the #BiggBossOTT3 Grand Premiere tonight at 9pm! Streaming exclusively on JioCinema premium."

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Premiere episode:

The speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Luv Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Paulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul and Rapper Naezy. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere tonight (June 21) at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

