Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is just around the corner, and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch! The makers of the hit reality show are creating buzz with their continuous social media promotions, dropping hints about the contestants to keep fans guessing. And now, another glimpse of today’s episode has been released through a new promo on their social media handle.

Anil Kapoor joins Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant with surprise rap collaboration

A few minutes ago, Jio Cinema shared a new promo featuring Anil Kapoor and a male contestant of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. In the promo, the makers did not reveal the participant's face. It starts with the contestant doing a rap on Bigg Boss. The clip showcases the contestant busting out a rap that catches Anil Kapoor's attention.

Seeing him, Anil Kapoor says, “Kya vibe set kari hai bro, thoda mahol banate hai. Saath mein rap karte hai. (Bro, what a vibe you've set, let's create some atmosphere. Let's rap together).”

The two of them jump in together and light up the stage with their spontaneous rap session. This unexpected team-up got everyone talking on social media, with viewers wondering who this mystery contestant might be.

The caption of the promo reads, “Rap se kardi Bigg Boss OTT 3 ki vibe set. But kiske saath kar rahe hain @anilskapoor jam? Watch #BiggBossOTT3 Grand Premiere streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium, tonight at 9pm. (Anil Kapoor has set the vibe for Bigg Boss OTT 3 with rap. But who is he jamming with?)”

Advertisement

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

The speculated contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Luv Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Paulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, and rapper Naezy.

Catch the premiere tonight on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema. For exclusive updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premiere Live Updates: Vishal Pandey enters as fifth contestant on Anil Kapoor's show