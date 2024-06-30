Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Kill actor Raghav Juyal pulls Shivani Kumari's leg by collapsing on floor; Anil Kapoor, Lakshya react

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is grabbing eyeballs as interesting popular personalities have been staying under the same roof. The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 first weekend ka vaar episode, hosted by Anil Kapoor streamed last night (June 29). Today, again the audiences will see Anil Kapoor on Bigg Boss OTT 3 weekend ka vaar episode.

Joining Anil Kapoor will be Kill movie star cast Raghav Juyal and Lakshya. The two young talented stars will be seen having fun with the host and interacting with the contestants.

Raghav Juyal takes a dig at Shivani Kumari:

Jio Cinema dropped a promo of tonight's upcoming episode on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Anil Kapoor welcoming Kill actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and grooving with them. Later, the actors meet the contestants through the screen.

Raghav inquires about Ranvir Shorey's well-being and asks him, "Ranvir sir, how are you handling all this?" Ranvir replies, "Voh na puche, kabhi badme bataunga aapko." Everyone laughs. Later, Raghav interacts with Shivani Kumari. Shivani asks Raghav to show his dance moves.

However, Raghav takes a dig at Shivani Kumari by saying, "Bigg Boss hum aapko kuch bhi karke dikha dijiye, hume yeh na karaiye Bigg Boss." As he says this, Raghav acts to faint and lies down on the floor.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here-

The caption of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo reads, "The cast of the movie, Kill, is here to make this Weekend ka Vaar a deadly one. Don’t miss this dhamaakedar epsiode of #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

Update on episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT 3 first weekend ka vaar episode, one contestant out of sixteen participants had to leave the show due to midweek eviction. Neeraj Goyat, who was nominated along with Shivani Kumari, got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 after three days of staying inside the show.

About Kill movie:

Kill is directed by director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the movie features a stellar cast including Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal. The movie is all set to hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

