Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Makers drop glimpse of FIRST contestant who is already making waves on social media; can you guess who she is?

The excitement for Bigg Boss OTT 3 is increasing with every hour as the controversial reality show is set to premiere on June 21. Now, the makers of the popular show have unveiled a glimpse of their first contestant. Yes, a silhouette video featuring Bigg Boss OTT 3's first contestant has been shared by the makers on the channel's official social media handle.

Can you guess Bigg Boss OTT 3's first contestant?

Jio Cinema shared the first official promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 featuring the first contestant of the controversial show. In this promo, the first lady participant introduces herself and says, "Mere kadmo ne raftaar pakdi toh log muje rokne aa gaye. Lekin jhukna aur rukna, muje aata nahi. Life mei apne kaam, aur family ko hamesha upar rakha lekin sawal uthane wale ko humesha nishaane par. Toh apni personality ko aap sabhi ke samne laane ke liye, mei aa rahi hu Bigg Boss ke ghar mei."

(When I was succeeding there were many who tried to pull me down but I never gave up. I always kept my work and my family on top and for those who questioned me, I never spared them. I'm coming to Bigg Boss to showcase my personality in front of everyone).

While the audio was playing, we saw the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant making and selling vada pavs at a stall while being surrounded by a massive crowd.

Watch glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT 3's first contestant here-

The caption of Bigg Boss OTT 3 read, "Spice, drama and entertainment... sab milega when our first contestant enters the Bigg Boss house Can you guess who this #TeekhiMirchi is? #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm."

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari. The confirmed list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants is still awaited.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere on screen soon. The wait is almost over as it is all set to start streaming on Jio Cinema from June 21, 2023. The viewers can watch the show for free on this OTT platform.

