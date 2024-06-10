Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo Out: Anil Kapoor says THIS as he takes up hosting duties; unveils theme for upcoming season

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. Further, the reveal of Anil Kapoor as the host of the upcoming season fueled their excitement. Now, with only a few weeks left for the upcoming season to premiere, the makers have dropped a promo, and viewers can't keep calm. Let’s take a look.

Promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 featuring Anil Kapoor is out

Just a few seconds back, on June 10, the official Instagram handle of JioCinema dropped the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3. It begins with Anil Kapoor narrating his life journey, reflecting on how everyone said, "Kya hi baaki hai AK? (What’s left now AK?)", to which he responds, "Abhi to bas shuru kia hai (I have only started)," as he takes over as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

The promo shows the Bollywood actor walking through a sea of people who are walking against his direction. He pushes through them in the rain and comes out to say, "Aab meri baari. (It's my turn.)" He enters the studio, takes off his glasses, and says, "Rule naya, game wahi (New rule, same game)." A few glimpses of contestants from previous seasons are also shown playing in the background.

The 1-minute 15-second clip comes to an end with the Mr. India actor taking the seat, looking up at the camera, and dropping a hint about the upcoming season's theme. He says, "Ab Sab Badlega (Now, everything will change)," and the promo comes to an end.

The promo was uploaded with the caption, "Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega. AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega. Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, @anilskapoor. Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9pm."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on June 21 at 9 PM. The upcoming season brings in the theme of Ab Sab Badlega, with a captivating message: Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic. Reportedly, Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary, singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair, YouTuber couple Jatin Talwar-Nidhi Talwar, and entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok have been approached for the upcoming season.

