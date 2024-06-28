Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Poulomi Das lashes out at Shivani Kumari for pushing her; latter says 'Muu fod dungi mai...'

It's been a week since the start of Bigg Boss OTT 3, and each episode of the show has received immense attention from the audience. The competition to survive in the show has begun, and contestants are putting in a lot of effort to stay inside the Bigg Boss house. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be seen participating in a task assigned by Bigg Boss with great enthusiasm.

During the task, Poulomi Das and Shivani Kumari get into an argument after the former gets injured. Read further to know what happened.

Poulomi Das lashes out at Shivani Kumari:

Bigg Boss makers recently dropped a promo of the upcoming episode on Jio Cinema's Twitter handle. In this promo, we see hustle and bustle as contestants rush to fulfill their wishes. While standing in the activity area, Armaan Malik says "Mei Sai ka shaker lekar aaya." Vishal Pandey says, "Poulami ki heel daal ke mai Lovekesh ko yeh week ki nomination se save karna chahta hu."

Amidst this we see, Poulomi Das and Shivani Kumari rushing toward the activity area during which Poulomi falls and gets injured. Poulomi then accuses Shivani saying, "She pushed me." Shivani refuses saying, "Dhaka nahi maraa didi."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here-

Poulomi loses her calm and says, "Gaav ki ladkiya aisi bewakoof nahi hoti." Shivani Kumari angrily responds, "Tumhari jaisi nahi hai gavaar." Poulomi shouts, "Mere jaise banne ke liye tumhe saat janam lag jayenge." Shivani revolts and says, "Muu fod dungi mai.."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 first eviction:

In the first week of Bigg Boss OTT 3, two contestants out of sixteen contestants were nominated. Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat were nominated in the first week to get evicted. For those who don't know, the contestants were asked to name two contestants who they felt should get evicted. As per the contestants' majority, Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia were nominated to get evicted in the first week.

However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist and informed the contestants that only the participants nominated by the secret agent would be up for eviction. As Sana Sultan Khan is the spy and she had nominated Dheeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari they both ended up getting nominated.

Neeraj Goyat bid farewell to Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Wednesday (June 26) as he faced eviction due to receiving fewer votes. His journey on the show came to an end.

