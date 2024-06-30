Bigg Boss OTT 3, the controversial reality show hosted by Anil Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the viewers. The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 first Weekend Ka Vaar episode streamed last night. Today, viewers will see rapper Raftaar joining Anil Kapoor on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The rapper will be seen supporting Naezy while promoting his new song, Moreni.

Raftaar joins Anil Kapoor on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and supports Naezy

Jio Cinema dropped a promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we can see Anil Kapoor welcoming Raftaar and the rapper performing a song.

Anil Kapoor inquires, “Maine suna hai ki aap Bigg Boss ke bahut bade fan ho? (I've heard that you're a big fan of Bigg Boss?)” Raftaar mentions Naezy as his brother inside the house.

The Bollywood icon further asked, “Kon? (Who?)” the rapper said to Naezy through the screen, “Naezy apna bhai hai na sir, ki apne ghar se nikle ho or duniya ke beech mein ho. Jang lad rahe ho na, I am very happy for you. (Naezy is like a brother to me, sir. You've stepped out of your home and into the world, fighting your battles. I'm very happy for you).”

Anil Kapoor then mentioned Raftaar's self-composed lines dedicated to Naezy. Raftaar said, “Sau takke ki baat hai, system se bhi zyada great, duniya ki aisi taisi, idhar desi udhar Naezy. (It's a matter of 100 percent, greater than the system, the world is messed up, here it's desi, there it's Naezy).”

Raftaar also added, “Idhar na sir bade bade statements hai, ghar ke andar saare statements kisi kaam ke nahi hai. ( there are big statements, but all the statements inside the house are useless).”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is also not happy with a contestant as he revealed, “Mujhe aaj bahut dukh ho raha hai or mai bahut upset hu ki aapne ye statement diya hai. Who gave you the right to make this statement? (I am feeling very sad today and I am very upset that you have given this statement. Who gave you the right to make this statement?).”

The caption of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo reads, “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar par entertainment ki Raftaar tez hone wali hai. Kya aap taiyaar ho? ( The pace of entertainment will pick up with Raftaar this Weekend Ka Vaar. Are you ready?) Tune in to Bigg Boss OTT 3, streaming exclusively on JioCinema, tonight at 9 PM.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, features sixteen celebrities and personalities from diverse backgrounds. Neeraj Goyat was evicted from the show in the mid-week elimination.

