Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with Anil Kapoor as this season's host. While the season has just begun, the house is already buzzing with drama. The channel has recently shared a promo featuring Sai Ketan Rao and Deepak Chaurasia involved in a deep conversation in which the actor poured his heart out.

Sai Ketan Rao opens up on struggles in Bigg Boss OTT 3

A few minutes ago, Jio Cinema shared a new promo in which Sai Ketan Rao who is known for his role in Imlie, emotionally opened up about his journey and struggles and setbacks.

The Imlie actor said, “2016 mein maine apna pehla shot kiya, hero ka bhai tha. 100 rupay mile the mujhe aur iss time mein struggle kaafi tha. Bhai ki situation toh bahut hi kharab thi. Maine sab kuch kho diya, paise kho diye, oppotunities kho diya. My father was never there in my life. (In 2016, I gave my first shot; I played the role of the hero's brother. I received 100 rupees for it, and at that time, I was facing a lot of struggles. My brother's situation was very bad. I lost everything—money, opportunities. My father was never there in my life).”

When Deepak asked about his father, Sai said, “Unhone hume chord diya. (He left us)” Sai poured his heart out and broke down into tears while Deepak tried to console him.

The caption of the promo reads, “”Hero ka bhai tha, 100 rupay mile the”- Sai Ketan gets real about his life struggles. Watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium, tonight at 9 PM.”

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor leads the buzz around the show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, featuring sixteen celebrities and personalities. This season marks a first in Bigg Boss history with contestants granted access to mobile phones.

Sana Sultaan Khan will play a unique role as a spy with privileged access to the outside world. To stay safe in the show, she must keep this role hidden from her fellow sixteen contestants.

