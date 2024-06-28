Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Shivani Kumari REFUSES to apologize and perform task; faints

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show will soon complete its first week after it started airing, and in this period, the makers have not left any stone unturned in guaranteeing entertainment to the viewers with constant twists and turns. It witnessed the first mid-week eviction, and boxer Neeraj Goyat got eliminated from the show after his housemates voted him out. In the upcoming episodes, the Bigg Boss house will take a chaotic turn with Shivani Kumari fainting.

Shivani Kumari refuses to perform a task in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the upcoming episodes, Bigg Boss gives punishment to Shivani Kumari and Ranvir Shorey for their actions and asks them to apologize to the housemates. Ranvir accepts the punishment sportingly and performs the task; however, Shivani finds it difficult to accept it. She urges Bigg Boss to give her some other punishment. She weeps, starts howling, and later faints. This worries the housemates about Shivani.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

As Shivani Kumari faints, the housemates gather around her. They ask Big Boss to provide medical help. YouTuber Armaan Malik carries Shivani and gets her into the medical room.

More about Shivani Kumari in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Shivani Kumari, a YouTuber from Kanpur, made an impressive entry on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She started to cry after seeing Anil Kapoor in front of her. Even the Mr. India actor got teary-eyed seeing Kumari weep.

Advertisement

While Kumari brought the desi touch into the show, she was criticized time and again for misbehavior. In less than a week, Shivani had fights with Armaan Malik, Poulomi Das, Sana Sultan, and Naezy. Almost all contestants told her to be respectful towards them and not misbehave.

It will be exciting to see if Shivani Kumari will deal well with the pressures inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kushal Tandon upset over Neeraj Goyat's eviction; 'They like CRINGE content'