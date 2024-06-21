Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: These two contestants to have a fan war; Elvish Yadav REACTS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fever has begun! The show is slated to stream LIVE tonight, making the fans quite excited. Makers are ensuring that the excitement of the ardent fans is retained, and they've been engaging the viewers with exciting promos for the show.

One of the recent promos of the show features two prominent personalities locking horns with each other on the stage of the show with the host Anil Kapoor, while Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shared his reaction to the promo.

Anil Kapoor introduces two popular celebrities of Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per the recent promo, Anil Kapoor introduces a popular contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and tells him that he has 9 million followers on social media and, thus, he would call his competitor onto the stage. That's when another celebrity takes over the stage of the show and quips that he doesn't see the content created by the celebrity present on the stage.

He later states that he has 1.8 million followers. Kapoor further adds that it'll be interesting to see a 9 million fan-following celebrity locking horns with a 1.8 million fan-following celebrity.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Elvish Yadav shares his excitement

As the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was shared on the official handle of JioCinema, the caption read: "Kiska fan base banega kiski strength?"

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was quick to respond to the promo and the question asked in the caption as he commented, "Katariaaa." For the uninitiated, Elvish's close friend Lovekesh Kataria is all set to participate in the show. Yadav guessed the second contestant to enter the show as his friend Kataria and rooted for him in the comments section.



