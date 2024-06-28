Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Vishal Pandey calls out Ranvir Shorey's 'badtameezi' as they get into verbal spat with each other

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gradually picking up pace in terms of arguments, verbal spats, and drama. Neeraj Goyat's mid-week eviction left the housemates surprised and shocked at the same time.

Further, the nomination process unfolded for this week, leading to new disagreements among contestants. Meanwhile, makers have been releasing promos to keep viewers glued to the show. In a recent clip, we have Ranvir Shorey and Vishal Pandey engaged in a war of words.

Since the beginning, Ranvir and Vishal have not seemed to get along together. The promo shows the duo fighting verbally with their fiery words. During the spat, the social media influence mentions how the actor has been targeting him in the house

Vishal Pandey and Ranvir Shorey's spat

The one-minute-long promo clip starts with Vishal Pandey telling Ranvir Shorey, "Meko aapse baat hi nahi karni sir (I don't want to talk to you, sir)." Things escalate when the former claims that he had been talking nicely to the Tiger 3 actor. Vishal tells him, "Main toh aapse achhe se baat kar raha tha. Aap badtameezi kar rahe ho sir (I was talking to you nicely. You are being rude, sir)."

Later, Pandey mentions feeling targeted by Ranvir Shorey. He remarks, "Aapne chaukdi maar ke rakhi hai kya. main toh soch raha tha ki sab clear hai humare beech mein (Have you targeting me? I thought that everything is clear between us)."

At first, the actor did not understand what Vishal told him, but after the latter explained it to him, Ranvir reacted aggressively. He states, "Jis hisaab se tera behavior hai uss hisaab se teri nomination hogi na (Your nomination will be based on your behavior)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "Kya Ranvir kar rahe hain Vishal ko target, ya hui hai galat fehmi? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye ((Is Ranveer targeting Vishal or is it just a misunderstanding? To find out, watch) #BiggBossOTT3 24 hrs Live Channel on JioCinema Premium."

Have a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, the nominated contestants for this week are Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Kumari, Sana Sultaan, Deepak Chaurasia, and Payal Malik.

