Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rajiv Adatia feels sorry for Ranvir Shorey’s participation in Anil Kapoor hosted show; Here’s WHY

Rajiv Adatia, who is best known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15, is vocal about trending topics and issues around the world. The social media personality, who is friends with most A-listers in Bollywood as well as television, recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey’s participation in the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3. Let’s read on to know what he has to say.

Rajiv Adatia on Ranvir Shorey’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3

On June 25, taking to his official Instagram handle story, Rajiv Adatia wrote that he feels sorry for Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Ranvir Shorey. The social media personality thinks that the actor has not participated willingly; rather, it’s his circumstances that made him participate.

In Rajiv Adatia’s words, “I feel really sorry for Ranvir Shourey! I don’t know why but mujhe ek dard dhekta hain uski ankho mein! He feels the pain and honestly it like he’s thinking what the hell am I doing here but I have no option! I have to survive somehow! So sad! #ranvirshourey #bbott3”

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s story here:

Rajiv Adatia's stint in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv Adatia entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15. He connected well with his co-contestants, including Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. He is still in touch with many of the contestants and regularly meets them.

About Ranvir Shorey's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3

On the first day, when Ranvir Shorey entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, during his interaction with Shivani Kumari, he expressed that he was not getting any work. When the social media influencer asked him about how his work is going, he replied, "Agar kaam achha chalta toh mein idhar aata? (If my work was going well, then would I have been here?)"

On many occasions, he went on to mention that he would learn content creation from the YouTubers and social media influencers inside the house and explore this new entertainment sector.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey's acting career, he has been part of films like Singh Is Kinng, Ek Tha Tiger, and A Death In The Gunj, among others.

