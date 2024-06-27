Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant lambasts Uorfi Javed over her support to Armaan Malik's polygamous marriage to Payal and Kritika

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is grabbing many eyeballs. From fighting over ration distribution to engaging in arguments, the controversial house is already witnessing tiffs among the housemates. At the same time, Armaan Malik's participation in the show, along with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, has been making headlines ever since the show started. While Uorfi Javed extended her support to the YouTuber's polygamous marriage, Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused him of having 'lewd' intentions.

Now, Rakhi Sawant has shown up with her thoughts on Armaan Malik's marriages. The internet sensation expressed her disappointment in Uorfi for supporting the vlogger. Rakhi mentioned how everything becomes public property when someone enters Bigg Boss.

Rakhi Sawant slams Uorfi Javed

Releasing a video of herself, Rakhi Sawant fired back at Uorfi over her support for Armaan Malik's Concept of polygamy. The Bigg Boss 15 fame is heard saying, "Uorfi Javed, tu behen hai meri. Tu kya kuchh bhi comment karti hai ((Uorfi, you are my sister. What rubbish are you saying) that they are three of them happy to duniya ko kya lena dena (so what does the world have to do with it)."



The Main Hoon Na actress added that they (Armaan, Payal, and Kritika) are not happy and elaborated on the YouTuber's first wife being unhappy with the second marriage of her husband. Reflecting upon the typical societal values that have been imbibed in women since childhood, Rakhi explained how women are asked to support their husbands in whatever condition.

Advertisement

Sawant remarked, "Yeh same tumahre saath hota na, tumhari shaadi ho jaati, tumhara pati dusri biwi laata. Toh Uorfi jitna main tumhe jaanti hun na, tum pati ko bhi maarti aur uski dusri biwi ko bhi aur jaake jail mein baith jaati. Tumhe jab experience nahi hain na shaadi ka toh mat bolo (The same thing would have happened to you; you would have got married, and your husband would have brought another wife. So Uorfi, as much as I know you, you would have beaten your husband and his other wife too and would have gone to jail. When you don't have experience, don't talk about marriage)."

Uorfi Javed's note fo Armaan Malik

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Uorfi Javed shared a note expressing her support for Armaan Malik and his unique family dynamics. Defending Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant's relationship with two wives, the internet sensation mentioned, "I have known the family for quite some time and I can vouch they are the nicest people I’ve ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge?"

Advertisement

Furthermore, another portion of her note read, "The concept of polygamy has existed for long, it’s even popular to date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment!”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's thoughts on Armaan Malik having two wives

Expressing her anger at the YouTuber's 'Every man wants to have two wives' remark, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth."

The actress firmly stated that if a mistake has been ongoing for years, it is not meant to be continued. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame emphasized that the concept of polygamy will forever be considered wrong in her eyes. Earlier, the Bigg Boss 13 fame criticized the show for featuring Armaan, Payal, and Kritika.

Apart from Devoleena, Karan Kundrra also took a dig at Armaan Malik entering the show with two wives. Taking a jibe at the trio, he stated, "People here are not able to handle even one and you brought two, that too in the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh Pro max hone wala hai. You wait for a few days."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets emotional discussing about Armaan and Kritika's marriage; 'Main inki har cheez...'