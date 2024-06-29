Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up on his success story; calls mother’s demise ‘biggest trauma’ of life

Ranvir Shorey is currently grabbing headlines for his stint on the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor who has joined the controversial reality show after rejecting it for many years, is now captivating the viewers with his candid revelations. Within a week of stay, he has become one of the major highlights of the show.

In a recent heartfelt conversation with fellow participants, Ranvir spilled beans on his early life, the demise of his mother and his journey in the film industry.

Ranvir Shorey’s transition from a VJ to an actor

Ranvir Shorey began by sharing that he started his career at the age of 21 and it was behind the camera. He stated, “I began with directing and producing non-fiction shows. Then I started VJ-ing for a big entertainment channel.”

The Sonchiriya actor shed light on the tough time he faced when he was forced to quit his VJ job due to management changes in the early 2000s. “Suddenly, I went from earning a six-figure salary a month to nothing. My brothers gave me money to make ends meet,” he added.

Ranvir Shorey experienced stressful time after mother’s death

Talking about his mother’s demise, Ranvir recalled, “In 2002, when I was shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh, I got a call from home informing me that my mother was not well. I could not leave the set as the shoot was going on. Fortunately, when I returned to Bombay, she got better and was discharged from the hospital. A few days later, she breathed her last at home. It remains the biggest trauma of my life.”

The 51-year-old actor further said that the most difficult part was informing his brothers in the US over a phone call and then getting entangled in the biggest scandal of his life with another actress around the same time.

Unable to cope with the circumstances, Ranvir’s brother asked him to come to the US for some time. He borrowed money from his brother and pursued a six-months acting course there. After returning to India, the actor shot for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005. Fate took a turn when two of his long-shelved films Khosla Ka Ghosla and Pyaar Ke Side Effects were released in theaters.

Ranvir said, “My work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived.”

