Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey reveals if he meets ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma; 'Bachche ke liye jo hota hai utna hi'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already witnessing huge arguments and fights among the contestants. This season's first nomination has also surprised the housemates, as Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat have been nominated for this week. In yesterday's episode (June 25), Armaan Malik inquired Ranvir Shorey about his family, and the latter went candid about his personal life. The YouTuber was heard asking the Tiger 3 actor about his child and what he does.

It wasn't the first time that someone inside the house opened up about their personal life. Earlier, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik also discussed their personal lives with the housemates.

Ranvir Shorey reveals if he meets ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma

While having a conversation with Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik quizzed him about his family. The vlogger asked the actor, "Abhi ghar par kaun kaun hai (Who is at your home now?)." To this, the latter replied that he lives alone and has a 13-year-old son who is currently studying.

Shorey added that his son lives with them rather than in a hostel and mentioned, "Aadha time apni maa ke saath, aadha time mere saath (Half the time with his mother, half the time with me)." The next moment, Armaan questioned Ranvir if he and his ex-wife meet each other. To this, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor remarked, "Bachche ke liye jo hota hai utna hi (Just as much as required for the child)."

Armaan Malik advises Ranvir Shorey to use social media more actively

After listening to Ranvir's family dynamics, Armaan asked the actor if he intended to have a life partner or enter into a relationship. Landing a reply, he remarked on being at ease with his work and child, apparently expressing no desire to get engaged in anything else.

Later, the YouTuber advised Shorey that he should become active on social media after Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, when Tiger 3 fame mentioned having a social media presence, Armaan asked him to use such platforms to earn money.

For the uninitiated, Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in September 2010, and the couple welcomed their son Haroon in March 2011. However, they separated soon after and got divorced in 2020.

