Bigg Boss OTT 3: Regretting her birth to beating her up, Shivani Kumari’s mother opens up on her rags to riches story

Shivani Kumari is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The social media influencer, hailing from a small village in Uttar Pradesh garnered immense attention as soon as she entered the house owing to her accent.

In a recent interaction with News18, Shivani Kumari’s mother opened up about her journey. From crying with regret over her birth to becoming a proud mother today, Rani Kushwaha shared Shivani’s successful journey.

Shivani Kumari’s mother says she cried when the influencer was born

In the interaction, Shivani Kumari’s mother, Kushwahasaid that she cried when the social media influencer was born. She already had three daughters and wanted a son. Shivani’s birth added to the burden as girls in their village are considered a liability.

In her words, “I remember crying on Shivani’s birth. Those were the hard times, I can’t describe in words. I was left all alone to take care of four daughters and an ailing husband. There were instances when we used to sell household goods to buy flour.” Her husband, Ram Siyani Kushwaha was an indebted farmer from Ariyari, one of the most backward villages of Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Auraiya.

Check out this social media post of Shivani Kumari:

Shivani’s mother said that she could not send two of her daughters to school due to lack of money. Things took a turn for worse when her father passed away. Talking about the distressing times, she shared she took up a job at a local hospital to meet the family’s financial needs. “There were times when the family members had to hide under a tarpaulin to stay dry in the rainy season," added Kushwaha.

That was not all. One of their relatives wanted to snatch the ancestral land from her in the context that she didn’t have any sons to pass the land to. As the relative hatched a conspiracy to grab the land, Shivani’s mother lodged a case. But due to the dearth of money, she could not pursue it. It was Shivani, who after earning cleared the long-pending debt and got her ancestral land freed from the mortgage.

Shivani used to shoot videos secretly

Talking about her journey into social media, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant’s mother said that she grew up braving all odds and maybe that’s why she got the never-say-die spirit that brought her success. Shivani entered the world of social media in 2019 with TikTok. She bought a smartphone from her savings and used it to secretly shoot the videos that she posted online.

But it was not all smooth as she didn’t get her family’s support initially. As soon as the videos went online, the villagers complained about Shivani saying the girls as getting out of hand and would bring shame to the village one day. Her mother was influenced by the words of the villagers and beat up Shivani that day. Talking about the incident, she said, “This was the second time since her birth that I regretted it. But I gradually realized my daughter’s interest in it and then didn’t stop her."

‘Every girl in her village sees Shivani as their role model’

Kushwaha said Shivani’s videos depict her jovial nature and rural life. She became famous for her style of saying "hi friends" in the local dialect. Her videos usually show her rural lifestyle, a few of them are dance reels, some funny ones, and others are videos made with her family.

After, TikTok's ban in India, Shivani made the switch to other social media platforms. Currently, she boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel, Shivani Kumari Official has 2.34 million subscribers.

Of the many videos, that garnered unprecedented popularity among netizens, the one video that Kushwaha believes shot Shivani to the limelight was the one in which she could be seen assuring the family members that she would bring slippers for all as many of her family members.

A proud mother today, Kushwaha said despite being the youngest, Shivani took care of the entire family. “She got three of her sisters married. She cleared the long-pending debt, got her ancestral land freed from mortgage, and built a house with her own income. Today we have the biggest house in the village. She also owns a series of cars," she said.

She also added that every girl in her village sees Shivani as their role model. Before going inside the house, she had made a group video call to everyone to seek blessings.

Talking about her nature inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Shivani's mother shared that although she is calm and jovial, it often becomes very difficult to handle her if something instigates her. She prays that Shivani doesn't fight and wonders how her "gaon ki chhori" would handle every situation inside the house.

