Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao breaks down recalling childhood struggle; ‘We even slept on railway tracks’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is entertaining the viewers within a week of its grand premiere. It has given viewers a lot – revelations, drama, and entertainment. TV heartthrob Sai Ketan Rao is one of the contestants and he has been seen getting off on the wrong foot with his fellow participants. Now, the Imlie actor has opened up about his familial situation in front of other contestants. Recalling his struggles and childhood traumas, Sai faced emotional turmoil and broke down.

Sai Ketan Rao recalls his childhood struggles and trauma

Talking about his early childhood, Sai Ketan Rao revealed his father abandoned the family, leaving them high and dry when he was in class six. He talked about the difficult times he faced with her mom and they even slept on railway tracks.

He recalled, "After my dad left, mom faced harassment from her in-laws, as they used to question us a lot. But we grew out of it and fought back. My mom and I have gone through a lot together. During tough days, we even slept on railway tracks."

He further added, "Mom used to work multiple jobs to make ends meet while raising two kids. Slowly we grew financially, but it was a tough ride." Hearing his story, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, and Deepak Chaurasia consoled him and told him not to feel saddened by his past but to be proud of where he has come now.

Sai Ketan Rao wanted to be a doctor

Not many know, Sai wanted to be a doctor at first, but due to financial crises, he couldn't afford the fees of a medical college, which made him switch to engineering. After completing engineering from a reputed college in Hyderabad, he started inclining towards acting.

Talking about him choosing acting as a career, he said, "My mom was initially against me acting as it is an unstable career. She wanted me to pursue an MBA and take a corporate job. It took me eight months to convince her, after which I went to film school in Hyderabad to kickstart my acting career."

