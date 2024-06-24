Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao shows Shivangi Khedkar's pics to housemates; did he just confirm relationship with her?

It has only been a couple of days since Bigg Boss OTT 3 kicked off, but the arguments and disagreements among contestants have already begun. Be it the apparent war of words between Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria or the dispute over ration distribution, the typical Bigg Boss moments have started emerging. Meanwhile, Sai Ketan Rao is making headlines as he was seen showing a few photos of him and Shivangi Khedkar to the housemates.

During the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the Imlie actor elaborated on how they were each other's co-stars in a show and share a close friendship even now. However, his admirers are wondering if Sai indirectly confirmed his relationship with the actress inside the controversial house.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's photo frame

While showing the photo frame to his fellow participants of the show, Sai Ketan Rao was heard saying, "Yeh meri co-star thi mere pehle show pe. 3- saal hogye aur dosti bahut gehri hai. Meri life mein bas 4 hi ladies hain. Wo meri family hai (She was my co-star on my first show. It's been 3 years, and our friendship is very profound. There are only 4 ladies in my life. They are my family)."

Remembering Shivangi, the actor got emotional and could not control his tears. The housemates consoled him, but on the other hand, fans were elated to see Sai having Shivangi's pictures with him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Shivangi Khedkar's message for Sai Ketan Rao

As Sai is one of the confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shivangi Khedkar extended support by posting a long note for him. Dropping a snapshot from the grand premiere episode, the actress wrote, 'DnD. Chalo iss saal big boss dekh he le! @saiketanrao."

Her other note read, "Dear Sai (tutu) I just wanted to let you know how incredibly proud I am of you! Wishing you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey. Your talent, charisma, and hard work are going to shine through, and I can't wait to see you captivate everyone."

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame added that she would cheer for Sai Ketan Rao at every set and asked him to stay true to who he actually is. Shivangi mentioned rooting for her former co-star.

What's the relationship between Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar?

The two shared screens alongside each other in the popular show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. It was during that time that Shivangi and Sai formed a close bond off-screen. Although the show wrapped up in a few months, their chemistry in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali appeared captivating to the viewers.

It was since then that rumors of them dating each other circulated on the internet. However, only recently, reports claim that Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are in a relationship and have been dating since 2021. Well, whether the news of them dating each other is true or not, fans are definitely rooting for them.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Sultan Khan, Munisha Khatwani, Naezy, Poulomi Das, and Chandrika Dixit.

For the uninitiated, the current season of Bigg Boss streams exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Similar to that of the previous season, ardent viewers of BB OTT 3 will have 24*7 access to the contestants.

