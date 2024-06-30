Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao's rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar appreciates his mother; 'Shout out to the lady...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Celebrity contestants are gradually opening up and bonding with each other on the show. One of the standout contestants is TV actor Sai Ketan Rao. Known for his role in Imlie, he has captivated audiences with his charm and determined attitude. His candid sharing of his personal struggles has garnered significant positive attention as well.

Now, Sai Ketan Rao's co-actor from the previous show and rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar reacted to his recent confession and also appreciated his mother.

Shivangi Khedkar lauds Sai Ketan Rao's mother

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sai Ketan Rao recently shared his emotional story about facing a lot of struggle as his father left his family when he was quite young. He mentioned how his mother took over the responsibilities of the house as well as making sure he and his sister got whatever they wanted. He also narrated an incident wherein the family had to sleep on a railway track.

Sai's rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar took to her Instagram and appreciated Sai's mother for being optimistic despite facing so much in her life. She also wishes Mrs. Rao on her birthday.

Take a look at Shivangi Khedkar's Instagram story for Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao's mother:

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress wrote, "@sanngittha You told me 'Shivangi I have seen so much in life but never lost hope. If ever you get stuck anywhere call me I will give you strength and the best possible advice because I have seen the best and the worst of this world.' Shout out to the lady who after everything still sees the good in the world. Many many happy returns of the day."

Sai Ketan Rao in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sai Ketan Rao has been one of the impressive contestants so far in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In the premiere episode, Rao got emotional talking about his life and struggles. He mentioned how he never had a father figure in his life which also made him hide his emotions even from his closest people. He stated that he never shows off his real and vulnerable side to his friends and always maintains a 'happy' image.

Sai Ketan Rao on becoming an actor

In previous episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the Imlie actor mentioned that he had wanted to become a doctor, but due to financial issues, he couldn't pursue that path and instead opted for engineering. His mother was against him becoming an actor due to the uncertainty of the profession and wished for him to pursue a corporate job.

After completing his engineering, Rao wanted to pursue acting. He spent eight months convincing his mother before she finally agreed to let him enroll in an acting school. Sai Ketan Rao made his debut in mainstream Hindi television with Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, playing the role of the angry young man Raghav Rao.

After his debut show, Sai featured in other shows like Chashni and Imlie. He also has a couple of music videos to his credit.

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sai got an appreciation for his realness in the show.

