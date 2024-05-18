The makers officially announced Bigg Boss OTT 3, and since then, several speculations regarding the show have been doing rounds on the internet. From contestants to hosts, things have been kept under wraps, but numerous reports have made it to the news headlines. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the much-loved host of the show, Salman Khan, might not host the show due to date issues. This is the reason that Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor have been approached to host Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Meanwhile, recent developments suggest that Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Anil Kapoor might replace the Dabangg actor as the host of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Anil Kapoor might fill in as Bigg Boss OTT 3 host

The last season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Salman Khan, and eventually, the ratings surpassed the previous season. Hence, the makers were in talks with the Tiger 3 actor to reprise him as the host. According to the Times of India, it is likely that Salman may not host the forthcoming season. The portal went on to report that the show was initially slated to start in May but was pushed to June as the network and the actor could not reach any conclusion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A source close to the production informed the publication that makers tried cajoling the actor, and replacements are being searched for. Reportedly, talks with Anil Kapoor might turn out concrete, thereby replacing Salman Khan as the Bigg Boss OTT 3 host.

Advertisement

Speaking of Anil Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Fighter movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, he will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT

After two successful seasons of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are planning to bring a third installment. Karan Johar hosted the debut season, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, while Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up.

There is buzz that Delhi Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit and internet sensation Ankit Baiyanpuria might be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar approached; date issues with Salman Khan