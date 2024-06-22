Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul talks about dog bite scar; Poulomi Das reveals getting replaced in show due to skin color

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

It would not be wrong to say that Bigg Boss OTT season 3 had a magnificent premiere, with Anil Kapoor making his hosting debut on the show. He welcomed the contestants and briefly interacted with each one of them. Last night (June 21), the housemates went candid about their personal lives, past traumas, and life experiences. After entering the glass-walled controversial house, viewers heard new buddies Sana Makbul and Poulomi Das chatting in the kitchen at night.

While the former opened up about her scar on the face, the Naagin 6 actress got candid about being replaced in the show for being dark-skinned. Here's what they discussed!

Sana Makbul reveals having a dog bite scar

Late at night, Sana Makbul and Poulomi Das were in the kitchen talking to each other. During the conversation, the latter inquired about the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress' face scar. Sana replied that it was an accident and revealed that a dog once bit her. She also mentioned that Shivani Kumari asked her about the same and even laughed at it.

Poulomi asserted that since the scar is on the face, one cannot hide it. Meanwhile, Sana mentioned, "See, I'm an actor; for me, this is my bread and butter. I was in depression but its okay."

Poulomi Das suffered a brain hemorrhage

Continuing the conversation, the model and actress Poulomi Das shared an unheard incident that she had experienced in the past. She remarked, "In 2022, I had a brain hemorrhage. I was engaged with someone toh engagement karne ke baad main Italy se waapas aayi and I had a hemorrhage. Mujhe kuchh yaad nahi hai (So, I came back from Italy after getting engaged and I had a hemorrhage. I don't remember anything)."

The actress added that she doesn't remember anything that happened in a couple of months during that time span. She elaborated on how people forgot her when she returned to Mumbai for work. The next moment, Das told Sana about facing rejection in the shows due to her skin color.

The West Bengal-based actress said, "I would not name that production house; main uske show ke liye select huyi (I was selected for its show) and they replaced me overnight, saying you're not fit." To this, Sana Makbul commented that fame can reach new heights of popularity and can result in downfall, too. She elaborated on how people don't care once the fame comes to an end.

Later, Poulomi Das accepted being dark-skinned and shared how she was rejected from shows due to her skin color. The actress added, "I am from a Bengali household. Humare ghar pe na, this is how a woman should look like. Toh yeh humare liye hai. Woh tumhe palle nahi padta, wo tumhara problem hai, mujhe fark nahi padta (In our house, this is how a woman should look like. So this is for us. If you don't understand it, it's your problem, I don't care)."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

