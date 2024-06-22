Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivangi Khedkar extends support to rumored boyfriend Sai Ketan Rao; pens note wishing him luck

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 kickstarted on a great not on June 21. Television renowned actor Sai Ketan Rao is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As Sai is set to showcase his raw and real personality on Bigg Boss OTT 3, his fans friends, and co-stars are rooting for him on social media.

Sai Ketan Rao's rumored girlfriend, Shivangi Khedkar, has also extended her support for Sai by posting a sweet message for him on social media.

Shivangi Khedkar extends support to Sai Ketan Rao:

While watching Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand premiere episode, Shivangi Khedkar shared a picture of Sai Ketan Rao from the episode and wrote, "DnD. Chalo iss saal big boss dekh he le! @saiketanrao."

Shivangi Khedkar then shared a beautiful and candid picture with Sai on her Instagram story and penned, "Dear, Sai (tutu) I just wanted to let you know how incredibly proud I am of you! Wishing you all the best as you embark on this exciting journey. Your talent, charisma, and hard work are going to shine through, and I can't wait to see you captivate everyone."

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali added, "I'II be cheering for you every step of the way. Believe in yourself, stay true to who you are, and know that we are all rooting for your success. Go out there and show the world what you're made of! @saiketanrao."

Advertisement

Take a look at Shivangi Khedkar's story here-

About Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's bond:

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar formed a strong bond while shooting for a popular show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali aired from February 2021 to November 2021. Within a short period of time, Sai and Shivangi gained massive popularity due to their on-screen compelling chemistry. Their off-screen bond is also cherished by their fans.

Since then, reports of them being in a relationship often surfaced on the internet. However, Sai and Shivangi have never confirmed that they are dating.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 premiere episode:

Led by Anil Kapoor, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already the talk of the town as sixteen interesting celebrities and personalities hailing from different backgrounds have stepped inside Bigg Boss's house. In the premiere episode, Sai Ketan Rao had gotten emotional while talking to Anil Kapoor as former mentioned missing a father figure in his life.

Advertisement

The Imlie actor also revealed that he has experienced significant struggles since childhood and often believed in hiding his emotions. The actor mentioned that his reason for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3 is to learn more about his own personality and to understand his emotions better.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Payal Malik's bond with co-wife Kritika be in danger inside Anil Kapoor's show? Former answers